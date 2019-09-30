SPURS ANNOUNCE 2019-20 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 30, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2019-20 training camp roster. The current Spurs roster stands at 19 players and includes the additions of Daulton Hommes and Dedric Lawson.

Hommes, 6-8/215, was named the Division II National Player of the Year by the NABC last season after leading Point Loma Nazarene to the NCAA Division II Tournament title game for the first time in school history. He was also named NABC Newcomer of the Year and received All-American honors, averaging 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31.2 minutes in 36 games. The PacWest Player of the Year helped lead the Sea Lions to the Pacific West Conference regular season and conference tournament titles. After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hommes played in the 2019 Summer League in Las Vegas with the Milwaukee Bucks where he averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.00 steals in 17.7 minutes in five games.

Lawson, 6-9/230, earned All-American Third Team honors as a junior at the University of Kansas last season. He was named the 2019 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection while leading the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding with 19.4 points and 10.3 boards in his lone season with the Jayhawks. He was the only player in the Big 12 to average a double-double and became the first Jayhawk to do so since 2011-2012. His 22 double-doubles during the 2018-19 season tied for the second-most nationally. Lawson played with the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in four appearances.

San Antonio is holding media day today, Sept. 30, with training camp beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1.