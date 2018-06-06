SPURS 5K AND KIDS’ COYOTE FUN RUN ON OCTOBER 13 WILL BENEFIT SILVER & BLACK GIVE BACK’S OPERATION RENOVATION

SAN ANTONIO (June 6, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs will welcome fans to the AT&T Center grounds for a Spurs 5K and a one-mile Coyote Fun Run for kids on Saturday, Oct. 13. A portion of proceeds from each race will benefit Silver & Black Give Back’s Operation Renovation, providing children with a safer place to play through facility grants.

Registration for both races is available online now at Spurs.com/5K and includes a custom performance t-shirt courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors, a complimentary ticket to a to-be-determined home Spurs game this fall, and access to the post-race celebration in the Bud Light Courtyard. Runners will also have the option to purchase additional tickets to the Spurs game at registration.

The races will begin at 9 a.m. and will wind through the grounds of the AT&T Center. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female runners in the Spurs 5K, the top three kids in the Coyote Fun Run, and the best-dressed Spurs fan.

Registration starts at $40 for the Spurs 5K and $20 for the Coyote Fun Run. Race pricing will increase on Oct. 1 and again on race day. Packet pickup will be available at the Academy Sports + Outdoors store located at 2643 NW Loop 410 on Friday, Oct. 12, or starting at 7 a.m. at the AT&T Center on the day of the race.

About Operation Renovation

Silver & Black Give Back’s Operation Renovation was implemented in 2014 to invest in the infrastructure of facilities that provide our students with safe places to play and learn the valuable life lessons gained through teamwork and competition. The funding is available to youth-serving nonprofit organizations. For more information, go to SBGB.org.

About Silver & Black Give Back

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers youth through service and sports. As the nonprofit partner of Spurs Sports & Entertainment since 1988, our players, coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League, Jr. Rampage, the SAFC Pro Academy, and the Team Up Challenge. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at SBGB.org.