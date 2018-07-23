Second Annual Spurs Sneaker Jam Set for Sunday, September 9

SAN ANTONIO (July 23, 2018) – Sneaker enthusiasts can get an exclusive look at the latest trends from vendors across the state at the second annual Spurs Sneaker Jam on Sunday, Sept. 9. Entry to the event, which will take place from 2-7 p.m. on the floor of the AT&T Center, starts at just $15 and includes a ticket to the Spurs preseason game on Sept. 30 vs. the Miami Heat.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.nba.com/spurs/sneakerjam or on-site at the AT&T Center, and attendees can also purchase additional tickets to the Spurs preseason game. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and free parking is available.

The first 500 attendees will receive an exclusive 2018 Spurs Sneaker Jam poster. The event will feature an appearance by a Spurs player, special giveaways and first looks at the latest kicks from local vendors and customizers.

Attendees can enter to win customized kicks from shoe artist Jake Danklefs, benefiting Silver & Black Give Back. Photo opportunities will include exclusive Spurs memorabilia and other one-of-a-kind items.