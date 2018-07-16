SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2018 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (July 16, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced a five-game 2018 preseason schedule that tips off Sept. 30 and includes three home contests. Tickets for the 2018 preseason will go on sale at noon today at Spurs.com. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

The Spurs will tip off the 2018 preseason campaign at home, hosting the Miami Heat at the AT&T Center on Sunday, Sept. 30. Contests against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Oct. 5 and the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Oct. 7 will round out the home slate. The Silver and Black will then travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion before closing out the preseason at the Orlando Magic on Friday, Oct. 12.

All preseason games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening calling the action. Home games will also be broadcast in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM with Paul Castro.

Preseason tickets will be available for purchase online at Spurs.com beginning at noon today. Tickets may also be purchased by calling (210) 225-TEAM or at the AT&T Center Southeast Box Office Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend event days beginning three hours prior to the event.

2018-19 Spurs Season Ticket Members are guaranteed their seats for every 2018 home Spurs preseason game. To join the Spurs Family, contact a Spurs season ticket representative at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or 210-444-5050.