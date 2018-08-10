SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2018-19 SEASON SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 10, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs will tip off the 2018-19 season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs App to view the entire 2018-19 schedule. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

Single game tickets for the entire 2018-19 regular season will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 14 at noon. On Monday, Aug. 13, Spurs Season Ticket Members will have the first chance to purchase additional individual game tickets, followed by Spurs Fan Club members and AT&T Center All-Access subscribers. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or at the AT&T Center Box Office.

The Spurs will host the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Nov. 18 and March 18. Other notable Spurs home games include: the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 27 and Dec. 7; the Houston Rockets on Nov. 10 and Nov. 30; the Boston Celtics on Dec. 31; the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 3; and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 10 and March 2.

The Spurs hit the road for an eight-game away stretch starting Feb. 4 as part of the annual Rodeo Road Trip, visiting the Sacramento Kings, Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Raptors, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets along the way. The Silver and Black will return to San Antonio on Feb. 27 to host the Detroit Pistons.

San Antonio has clinched a playoff berth in 21 consecutive seasons – the longest active streak in the NBA. In the past 21 seasons, the Spurs also have the best winning percentage over any 21-year span in NBA history.

In addition to individual game tickets, season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available at all levels. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM. The 2018-19 season television schedule will be released at a future date. A full promotional schedule will also be released prior to the start of the season.