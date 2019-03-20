SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU AND LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 20, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu and guard Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 24 total games with Austin, Metu holds averages of 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.54 blocks in 27.7 minutes. Metu has scored in double-digits in 20-of-24 appearances with Austin, including eight-straight dating back to January 25. The first-year forward out of USC posted 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocked shots and 1 steal in 27 minutes in the Austin Spurs 121-117 win on Tuesday night.

Walker IV has appeared in 27 games for Austin, averaging 16.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.19 steals in 27.4 minutes. The University of Miami product has recorded 20-or-more points in 9 of his last 13 games with Austin, including a 23-point performance last night in 33 minutes.

Metu and Walker IV will be with San Antonio as they host the Miami Heat tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.