SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU AND LONNIE WALKER IV TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 7, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu and guard Lonnie Walker IV to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 20 total games with Austin, Metu holds averages of 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.55 blocks in 28.3 minutes. He contributed a double-double in his last appearance with Austin, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

In 24 games with Austin, Walker IV is averaging 16.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.25 steals in 26.9 minutes. He has scored 20-or-more points in 7 of his last 10 games with Austin and has collected 14 steals during that span.

Metu and Walker IV will both be available for the Austin Spurs as they host Raptors 905 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. The game marks the fourth time in team history that Austin has played at the AT&T Center.

