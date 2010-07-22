Spurs Sign Gary Neal

SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2010 - The San Antonio Spurs announced today they have signed guard Gary Neal. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Neal, 6-4, 210 lbs., played on the Spurs 2010 summer league team in Las Vegas where he led the team in scoring. He averaged 16.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 25.8 minutes while shooting .500 (30-60) from the field and .500 (17-34) from beyond the arc in five games.

Last season Neal split time playing for Benetton Treviso in Italy and Unicaja Malaga in Spain. In Italian League play he appeared in 22 games, averaging 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.9 minutes while shooting .628 (108-172) from two-point range, .371 (49-132) from three-point range and .800 (64-80) from the foul line. Neal saw action in 11 Eurocup games, averaging 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals in 32.2 minutes. He also played in four Euroleague games for Treviso, averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.3 minutes. Neal completed the season playing in 10 games for Unicaja Malaga in the ACB League where he averaged 12.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19.9 minutes while shooting .571 (28-49) from two-point range, .408 (20-49) from three-point range and .588 (10-17) from the foul line.

After going undrafted in the 2007 NBA Draft, Neal has spent the past three years playing in Europe. He’s spent the past two seasons in Italy playing for Benetton Treviso. Prior to that Neal spent the 2007-08 in Spain playing for Barcelona in the ACB League.