SPURS SIGN 2018 SECOND ROUND PICK CHIMEZIE METU

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 4, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Chimezie Metu (Chuh-MEZZ-ee MEH-too). Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Metu, 6-11/225, was selected by the Spurs in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft (49th overall). He recently played with San Antonio in the 2018 NBA Summer League, averaging 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.4 minutes in five appearances.

Last season as a junior at the University of Southern California, the Lawndale, Calif. native was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and received honorable mention for the All-Defensive Team. He averaged a team-high 15.9 points to go along with 7.4 rebounds and 1.74 blocks in 31.0 minutes.

Over his three-year career at USC, he averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 27.0 minutes while shooting .533 (495-928) from the floor in his 71 appearances. In his sophomore season, Metu was named the 2017 Pac-12 Most Improved Player and received All-Pac-12 Second Team honors. He finished his collegiate career third in school history with 168 total blocks.