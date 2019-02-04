SPURS HYPE SQUAD TO LEAD CLINIC ON FEBRUARY 23 IN SAN ANTONIO

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 4, 2019) – Aspiring young entertainers can learn from a group of talented professionals at the 2019 Spurs Spirit Day on Saturday, Feb. 23 in San Antonio. Girls and boys ages 5-18 are invited to receive top instruction from the Spurs Hype Squad at the spring clinic.

Participants will split into three age groups and each learn a special dance routine that incorporates hip hop and cheer elements before performing live at a San Antonio Spurs home game. The Spurs Hype Squad is an interactive, co-ed group that engages the fans at Spurs home games while also focusing on positive community involvement in San Antonio.

Registration for Spurs Spirit Day starts at just $40 and includes the opportunity to perform live at the Spurs home game on Feb. 27 vs. the Detroit Pistons, a Spurs game ticket credit, a performance t-shirt and more.

More information on Spurs Spirit Day and registration forms can be found online at spurs.com/spiritday or by calling 210-444-5022.

Incarnate Word High School, San Antonio

Saturday, Feb. 23 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Age Groups: 5-9, 10-13, 14-18

Registration fee: $40

Performance: Feb. 27 | Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons