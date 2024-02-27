San Antonio Spurs and Devin Vassell Drop Exclusive Apparel Collaboration 

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 27, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs today unveiled a new clothing collaboration with guard Devin Vassell’s clothing brand, Unrecognized to Unforgettable, LLC. Ten pieces in total, the items in the line feature elements of Devin’s unique personality and nods to the Spurs franchise that has embraced him as a core team member after drafting him four years ago. The retail collection will be available for purchase at the Spurs Fan Shop in the Frost Bank Center starting with the team’s first home game back from rodeo road trip on Thursday, Feb. 29. The collection will then become available online at SpursFanShop.com at 10 a.m. Central on Friday, March 1.

“This collection has been a year in the making and I’m excited to showcase one of my passions beyond the court to give fans something different,” said Devin Vassell. “Each piece blends my personal fashion flow with the team and city that has embraced me and showed so much love since I became a professional. I can’t wait to see my Spurs family representing in style.”

Specifically designed for off-the-court travel and recovery, the line includes multiple T-shirts, one pair of shorts, sweatpants, hoodies, crewnecks and a leather jacket in the letterman style. Only 124 jackets will be produced and sold, as a tribute to Devin’s jersey number 24. In a personalized touch, the logo included throughout the collection features Devin’s initials and various pieces in the collection display his signature “We Hoopin’” mantra. Leading up to the drop, many of Devin’s teammates have worn samples from the collection in their travels on the team’s rodeo road trip to show support and tease the collaboration.

After approaching the organization with his desire to tap into his personal fashion interest, Devin worked closely with the Spurs throughout the entire design process to integrate his spirit into each piece. In a nod to the city he now calls home, the San Antonio Spurs core identity colors and City Edition colors are curated into custom color selections for this collection.

“We’re committed to encouraging player growth beyond basketball and jumped at the chance to support Devin in pursuing this personal passion of his,” said Jordan Mandelkorn, Associate Vice President of Marketing & Creative Studio at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “This collaboration gave us a chance to get to know Devin even better off the court, and we know our fans will be especially excited to rep this collection knowing the role he played in bringing it to life.”

