SAN ANTONIO RECALLS LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 22, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 28 games with Austin, Walker IV is averaging 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.18 steals in 27.5 minutes. The former Miami Hurricane has recorded 20-or-more points in 10 of his last 14 games for Austin, including a 23-point performance Thursday night against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Walker IV will join San Antonio in Houston as the Spurs take on the Rockets tonight at 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center.