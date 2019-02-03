SAN ANTONIO RECALLS LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 3, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 20 games with Austin, Walker IV is averaging 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.20 steals in 27.3 minutes.

The first-year guard has appeared in four games for San Antonio, averaging 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.2 minutes.

Walker IV will join the team in Sacramento and will be available tomorrow when the Spurs take on the Kings at the Golden 1 Center at 9 p.m.