SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 15, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 23 total games with Austin, Metu holds averages of 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.52 blocks in 27.7 minutes. Metu has scored in double-digits in 19-of-23 appearances with Austin, including seven-straight dating back to January 25. The former USC Trojan has played in 28 games with San Antonio.

Metu will be available for the Spurs as they host the New York Knicks tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.