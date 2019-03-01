SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 1, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Metu posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes for Austin last night against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 20 total games with Austin, he holds averages of 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.55 blocks in 28.3 minutes.

The first-year forward out of the University of Southern California is averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.0 minutes through 28 appearances this season with San Antonio.​

Metu will be available for the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.