SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 17, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 15 games with Austin, Metu has averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.60 blocks in 29.1 minutes.

The first-year forward has appeared in 19 games for San Antonio, averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.5 minutes.

Metu will be available for the Spurs when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.