SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU AND LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 24, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu and guard Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 26 total games with Austin, Metu averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.54 blocks in 27.4 minutes. Metu scored in double-digits in 22-of-26 appearances with Austin, including 10-straight dating back to January 25.

Walker IV appeared in 29 games for Austin, averaging 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.17 steals in 27.3 minutes. The University of Miami product recorded 20-or-more points in 10 of his last 15 games with Austin.

Metu and Walker IV will join San Antonio in Boston tonight when the Spurs take on the Celtics at 6:30 p.m. at the TD Garden.