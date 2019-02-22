SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS LONNIE WALKER IV TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 22, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Lonnie Walker IV to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Walker IV has seen action in 20 games with Austin, averaging 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.3 minutes. The rookie guard out of the University of Miami is averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.5 minutes through 6 appearances for San Antonio.

Walker IV will be available for the Austin Spurs Friday night as they take on the South Bay Lakers at 9 p.m. at the UCLA Health Training Center.