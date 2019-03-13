SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 13, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 22 total games with Austin, Metu holds averages of 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.59 blocks in 27.8 minutes. In his most recent appearance with Austin, the first-year forward posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots in 23 minutes. The former USC Trojan has played in 28 games with San Antonio.

Metu will be available for the Austin Spurs tonight as they travel to Des Moines to take on the Iowa Wolves at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.