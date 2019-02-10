SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 10, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 18 games with Austin, Metu is averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.50 blocks in 28.7 minutes.

The first-year forward has appeared in 26 games for San Antonio, averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.2 minutes.

Metu will be available for Austin when they host the Salt Lake City Stars this afternoon at 4 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.