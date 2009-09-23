Spurs Sign Keith Bogans

Bogans, 6-5, 215 pounds, split last season between the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks. He started the season with the Magic before being traded to the Bucks on Feb. 5 in exchange for Tyronn Lue. In 36 games with the Magic, he averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 21.9 minutes. Bogans appeared in 29 games for Milwaukee, averaging 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.7 minutes. For the season he appeared in 65 games, averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19.6 minutes.

Originally drafted by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft (43rd overall), Bogans was traded to Orlando on draft night for cash considerations. A six-year NBA veteran, Bogans has spent time with Orlando, Charlotte, Houston and Milwaukee. His best season came in 2004-05 with the Charlotte Bobcats when he averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24.2 minutes per game. During the 2007-08 season Bogans appeared in all 82 games with the Magic and averaged 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. In 425 career games, he has averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.4 minutes.