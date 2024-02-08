Jeremy Sochan Named a 2024 Rising Star

Sochan is the only player to appear in all 51 games for the Silver and Black, averaging 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 29.5 minutes. The former Baylor standout is one of four forwards in team history to have 1,100+ points, 500+ rebounds and 300+ assists within their first two seasons, joining Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott and Gene Banks. In his sophomore year, Sochan scored a career-high 33 points vs. Atlanta on Nov. 30 and grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds vs. New Orleans on Feb. 2. He registered his first double-double of the season with 31 points and 14 rebounds vs. Portland on Jan. 26. This is Sochan’s second consecutive Rising Star selection. The last Spurs player selected in back-to-back years to be a Rising Star was DeJuan Blair (2010, 2011).