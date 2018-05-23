DEJOUNTE MURRAY NAMED TO NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM

SAN ANTONIO (May 23, 2018) – The NBA today announced that Dejounte Murray has been named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Murray was the only player in the NBA under 6-6 to record at least 400 rebounds, 90 steals and 30 blocks this season. The second-year guard’s first career selection makes him the third guard and ninth player in Spurs history to be named to an All-Defensive Team, joining George Johnson, Alvin Robertson, David Robinson, Dennis Rodman, Tim Duncan, Bruce Bowen, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. He averaged 5.7 rebounds, 1.20 steals and 0.38 blocks to go along with 8.1 points and 2.9 assists in 21.5 minutes.

With 459 rebounds, Murray set the Spurs record for most total rebounds in a single season by a point guard in franchise history, passing the previous mark of 378 by Johnny Moore in the 1984-85 season. The former Washington Husky had 12 games where he posted double-digit rebounds this season, more than any other Spurs point guard has recorded in their entire career.

Murray helped pace the Spurs defense that allowed 99.8 points per game, tied for the best in the league, and held their opponents under 100 points in 42 contests, the most in the NBA. San Antonio held their opponents under 100 points per game for a league record 23rd straight season and reached the playoffs for the 21st consecutive year, the longest active streak in the four major U.S. sports and tied for the second-best run in NBA history.

The Spurs have now been represented on the NBA All-Defensive Team in 28 of the last 31 seasons.

Below are the voting results for the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive Teams. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP.

