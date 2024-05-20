Rockets Amen Thompson Named to Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team

HOUSTON – Today, the NBA announced that Rockets guard Amen Thompson was named to the Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team. It is the fourth straight season in which the Rockets have had at least one representative on an All-Rookie team (Jae’Sean Tate First Team in 2020-21, Jalen Green First Team in 2021-22, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. Second Team in 2022-23).

Thompson appeared in 62 games while averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.26 steals in 22.4 minutes per game. He became the fourth player in NBA history to have averaged at least 9.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg and 1.00 spg while playing fewer than 23.0 mpg in a season (George Johnson in 1980-81; Nikola Jokić in 2015-16; Greg Monroe in 2016-17).

In 23 games as a starter, including his final 17 games played, Thompson averaged 13.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 3.7 apg and 1.48 spg while shooting 58.4% from the floor. He joined Luka Dončić as the only starters with more than two appearances in 2023-24 to have averaged at least 13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg and 1.40 spg.