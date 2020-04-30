NBA Owners Tom Gores and Joe Tsai Partner On PPE Delivery For Detroit

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores announced today that the Pistons organization has teamed up with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to deliver 350,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 medical goggles to the City of Detroit to help with the ongoing fight against COVID-19. The masks and goggles, donated by the Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation, will be distributed to COVID-19 testing centers and homeless shelters, and to frontline workers in the city’s transportation and police departments.

Both owners have been very active in supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, procuring PPE and other critical supplies. The Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation has made donations of PPE and ventilators to hospitals in New York, New Jersey and California. Mr. Gores recently purchased and delivered 100,000 surgical-grade masks for the City of Detroit to support first responders and city workers, among several other initiatives.

“We are grateful for Joe and Clara’s commitment to Detroit and proud to be their partner in bringing additional medical supplies to our community,” said Mr. Gores. “The NBA family continues stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.”

The Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation sourced and imported the PPE supplies from China and worked with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to allocate the supplies, with the Pistons organization arranging to provide logistics and support to ensure delivery.

“Many cities in America have been hit hard by the pandemic. Clara and I wish to help the people of Detroit get through these difficult times, and we are grateful that Tom and his organization readily stepped up to help us distribute the supplies,” said Mr. Tsai. “We have a history of friendship with Detroit and I want to thank Mayor Duggan for directing the PPE to where they are needed most.”

In June 2017, Alibaba Group, the global Internet technology company in which Mr. Tsai is executive vice chairman, held its inaugural “Gateway ‘17” conference in Detroit to facilitate exports by American small businesses and farmers to China on Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms. “We hope to partner with Mayor Duggan again to assist American businesses as they get back on the path to economic recovery,” said Tsai.

Mr. Gores, citing the partnership among Mayor Duggan, the Pistons and Mr. Tsai, called for continued collaboration between public officials, corporate partners and community organizations to prepare for the long-term impacts of the health crisis.

“The city is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but there is still a long way to go and the long-term needs in the community will be substantial,” he added. “It’s inspiring to see people coming together right now and I’m confident we will sustain that spirit in the weeks and months ahead.”