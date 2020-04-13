Pistons Owner Tom Gores Purchases 100,000 PPE Masks For City of Detroit

Pistons owner Tom Gores and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced today that Mr. Gores purchased 100,000 PPE masks for deployment and use by the City of Detroit.

The surgical-grade masks will be provided to Detroit police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other city workers serving the public in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“First responders and city workers are on the front line of this crisis and they need our support now more than ever,” said Mr. Gores. “I’m proud of the way people are coming together.”

Mr. Gores is making arrangements to have the masks picked up as soon as tomorrow from a supplier in New Jersey. The masks are expected to be delivered to city procurement officials within the next 48 hours.

His team is also working on a comprehensive long-term relief package in collaboration with public officials, corporate partners and community organizations.

“Once we get past the immediate threat from the virus, there will be so much more to do,” said Mr. Gores. “We need plans to revitalize the economy which will help struggling families and programs to make sure kids aren’t set behind. Our work is just beginning and we are adapting and planning daily. We can’t predict how long this crisis will last, but we are taking immediate action right now while also preparing for what comes next.”

Mr. Gores said his top priorities are:

Assisting in health care with supplies and vital resources

Ensuring children are not set back by the crisis, taking steps to help protect their future

Revitalizing the economy to help struggling families and supporting businesses that have been most affected by the crisis

Last week, the Detroit Pistons picked up and delivered 15,000 PPE ICU gowns donated by the Cleveland Clinic to Henry Ford Health System and partnered with the state of Michigan and city of Detroit on a public service announcements asking for medical volunteers to help in Michigan and encouraging citizens to stay home and stay safe. Additionally, in conjunction with Wayne County and corporate partners, the organization made a $375,000 funding grant to Forgotten Harvest and has made the new Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center available to state government officials as a place to house health care professionals or COVID-19 patients, if designated.