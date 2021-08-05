Summer League checklist: Cade-Killian connection top Pistons priority in Las Vegas

Summer League joined a million other things as a 2020 COVID casualty, but the Pistons are going to cram two summers worth of Summer League into one over the next week-plus in Las Vegas.

It’s a pretty safe bet that it’s the most anticipated Pistons Summer League in franchise history with No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham joining last year’s “Core Four” rookies on a roster with at least double the number of players who will be on the Pistons payroll in some form or fashion for the 2021-22 NBA season compared to a typical summer roster.

The relevance of Summer League for the Pistons was underscored by the release of the schedule where all four scheduled tipoffs – there’ll be a fifth game added after the first four get played, opponent to be determined based on record to that point – will come in prime time and all four games will be played at the bigger venue, the Thomas & Mack Center where the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels play home games.

The first two Pistons games, not coincidentally, come against two other teams with 2021 lottery picks – Oklahoma City (8:30 p.m. Sunday) and Josh Giddey first, then Houston (9 p.m. Tuesday) and Jalen Green, who was taken with the second pick after Cunningham was claimed by the Pistons.

Among the items on the Pistons checklist for their time in the desert are: