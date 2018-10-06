Preseason Game 3: Pelicans at Knicks Postgame Quotes 10-06-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On tonight’s game:

“I didn’t think we played very good at all. We didn’t have ball movement. I think we ended up with 19 assists, that’s not who we are at all. We returned the ball over 23 times. Obviously, you can’t give up a third of the points that the team scored on turnovers. I thought we tried to do too much, we didn’t have good ball movement. Our defense was a little bit suspect as far as guarding the ball. We talked about being in the position tonight where everybody was live and they were going to be taking the ball to the basket. We just didn’t play very good.”



More on tonight’s game:

“The free throws don’t (concern me). We’re a good free throw shooting team; I think that was a lack of concentration tonight. We’ll be okay in that department. The turnovers, they do concern me. I think that becomes habit and we want to not have that habit at all. We need to keep the ball moving and we have to have shots at the basket. The thing that was the most bothersome tonight about the turnovers was that they were live turnovers and you can’t defend live turnovers in this league. That is something that concerns me that we need to take care of right away.”

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis

On tonight’s game:

“We just turned it over. We were sloppy with the ball. We aren’t worried about it, we’ll fix it. Free throws, we’ll fix that too. If you give up 23 turnovers for 32 points it’s hard to beat a team like that.”

On the team:

“Nobody is worried about scoring. We are just trying to make the right play. Me, Niko (Nikola Mirotic) and Ju (Julius Randle) can all shoot it and handle it so that’s a good thing. That’s why we have pre-season, to get familiar with each other. It’s tough with Julius being out. Hopefully he’ll be ready in Miami.”

Pelicans guard Darius Miller

On his performance:

“I just tried to get into a rhythm. Today I just got a lot of open looks, and my teammates found me.”

On the team’s chemistry:

“I think that will come with time. We have a lot of new pieces that are huge in our offense. Of course we are going to look to fix it in practice. I think the more chemistry we get the better off we’ll be.”