Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 1-11-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the importance of being able to win a close game down the stretch:

"I’m extremely proud. That’s the message for our team, for our organization, and for our guys. I give the credit to them. It wasn’t the ideal start that we wanted, but every day, our mindset isn’t just on the results but trying to improve. If we do that and come in with joy and compete and work hard while playing together, which our guys are doing, the results will come. I think the guys are gaining more and more confidence."

On Brandon Ingram in clutch moments:

"We trust Brandon (Ingram). He puts the work in all summer long when people aren’t looking. In practice, he’s one of the first guys there every day, and he’s working. He wants to be great and not just good. We’re going to keep putting the ball in his hands at the end of games along with Devonte’ (Graham) and Jonas (Valančiūnas) and just keep trusting our guys. That’s what it’s about. If we keep believing in our guys like we do, they’ll make plays down the stretch. They’re all putting the work in, so it’s not a surprise to us that Brandon is making shots like that and carrying our team."

Pelicans Guard Devonte' Graham

On what has allowed the Pelicans to turn things around since the last meeting against the Timberwolves:

"The coaching staff. Every day we come in, even after losses, bad losses, coaches are always positive, always pumping confidence into us, making us keep just believing. Our PD (player development) work, watching film, we can see it, you know. We’ve just got to tighten up some things, whether it’s the turnovers, guys playing with a lot of confidence, and we just feed off each other’s energy. Defensively, we’re playing well, and we just got to keep making plays down the stretch offensively.”

On his vantage point of Brandon Ingram’s game-winning shot:

"I mean, obviously we were trying to get behind the ball. He’s (Brandon Ingram) made I don’t know how many clutch baskets down the stretch to keep us in it. Then, Jonas (Valančiūnas) caught it, saw BI (Brandon Ingram) get open, and when he released it, I knew it was going in. I just held my hands up because I already knew it was cash."

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On what went through him mind during the game-winning play:

"Just getting that shot off. The play didn’t work as designed, but we got the ball in, and I just shot it. To God be the glory."

On how he turned up his offensive game tonight:

"My teammates helped me out a lot, giving me the basketball in the right spots. They’ve been a light for me, every single time they came out here, and just continuing to put in the work. The work is showing. Just continuing to be confident."

On how much the Pelicans team has grown since last facing the Timberwolves:

"A lot. I’m encouraged by the way the guys come out every single night. Even the top teams in the West and the East, we get a chance to battle against them and go to the wire, so we’ve gotten better every single game. I’m just loving playing with these guys."