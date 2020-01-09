Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram remains ninth in Western Conference front court voting for 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The second voting returns for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game are in and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram remains in the ninth spot for front court players in the Western Conference.

Ingram has collected 444,522 votes, according to a release issued by the NBA on Thursday, Jan. 9. Ingram nearly registered the first triple-double of his career in Wednesday's 123-108 victory over the Chicago Bulls. He finished with 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Ingram, a 6-foot-7 forward in his fourth season in the NBA, is averaging 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game.

Click here to vote for Ingram and other Pelicans players for the All-Star Game, which is Sunday, Feb. 16 in Chicago.