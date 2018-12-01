Pelicans assign Kenrich Williams to Westchester Knicks

December 1, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned rookie forward Kenrich Williams to the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League, pursuant to the flexible assignment system. This will be Williams’ second assignment to Westchester.

In his first assignment, Williams appeared in two games with the Knicks, averaging 14.5 points on .542 shooting from the field, 14.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Williams, 6-7, 210, has appeared in five games for New Orleans, averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds.