Pelicans acquire Markieff Morris

February 7, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired forward Markieff Morris and a 2023 second round draft pick from the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Wesley Johnson.

Morris, 6-10, 245, has appeared in 34 games (15 starts) this season for Washington, averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest. Selected 13th overall by Phoenix in the 2011 NBA Draft, Morris has appeared in 555 career regular season games (330 starts) with Phoenix and Washington, averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.4 minutes per game.

Johnson, 6-7, 215, who was originally acquired by New Orleans in a trade with the L.A. Clippers on October 15, appeared in 26 games (13 starts), averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds. Originally selected by Minnesota with the 4th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Syracuse, Johnson has appeared in 597 career regular season games (334 starts) with Minnesota, Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Clippers and New Orleans, averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.