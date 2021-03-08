Zion Williamson skies for 10 points in his NBA All-Star debut

Based on the way Zion Williamson’s teammates operated during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, they may be a bit jealous of New Orleans guards. Pelicans backcourt players like Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. get to spend the entire NBA season throwing alley oops to the 6-foot-7 phenom, instead of just one game.

Team Durant players immediately took advantage of their rare opportunity to toss lobs to Williamson, repeatedly sending the first-time All-Star skyward to try to throw down dunks. Much like in his “day job” with the Pelicans, Williamson was at the rim constantly during his All-Star debut, finishing with 10 points on five baskets in the paint. He shot 5/9 from the field and logged 14 minutes of playing time.

“I think all of them came up to me and were like, ‘If you’re running, we’re going to put (the ball) up there,’ ” a smiling Williamson said of teammates’ stated desire to connect with him on soaring slams.

Team LeBron notched a 170-150 victory over Williamson’s Team Durant. The winning club was led by Kobe Bryant MVP award recipient Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 35 points on perfect 16/16 shooting.

Williamson uncharacteristically had some difficulty in the first quarter converting on a couple of the alley oops. He joked afterward that there were a few whistles that could’ve come at the offensive end.

“At first, I don’t know what was going on, why I was missing my dunks,” the second-year pro said, before laughing. “I think I got fouled on a couple, but it doesn’t really matter. It was a great experience, just being out there and having the privilege of being an All-Star.”

Williamson made a surprise All-Star start, after Team Durant’s Joel Embiid was ruled out of action earlier Sunday due to COVID contact tracing (as was the case for Ben Simmons of Team LeBron). Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers selected Williamson to replace Embiid, a decision relayed to Williamson in his Atlanta hotel room.

“It meant a lot,” he said of starting in his first All-Star appearance. “It happened for certain reasons obviously, because of players not here, but it’s still an honor for the coach to select me as a starter. I’m going to enjoy those moments and go celebrate it with my family.”