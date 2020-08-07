Zion Williamson out vs. Wizards due to rest in back-to-back
Like each of the 22 NBA teams participating in the league’s restart at Disney, the New Orleans Pelicans have one scheduled back-to-back during seeding games. Zion Williamson (rest) will not play in the second half of that back-to-back set, sitting out Friday’s matchup vs. Washington. Tip-off of the interconference contest is at 7 p.m. Central. The game will be broadcast locally by Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage at 6:30.
Josh Hart beats the shot clock | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
All Videos
Josh Hart beats the shot clock | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart beats the shot clock with the turnaround triple.
| 00:18
Nicolò Melli two-handed slam| Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli rolls to the basket and throws down the two-handed dunk off the JJ Redick assist.
| 00:18
Jrue Holiday Dunk | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday blows past the defender for the jam.
| 00:09
JJ Redick triple | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries the triple from the wing.
| 00:10
Frank Jackson Dunk | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson throws down the fastbreak dunk.
| 00:11
Frank Jackson finds Jaxson Hayes for the one-handed slam | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson assists center Jaxson Hayes of the pick-and-roll for the one-handed dunk.
| 00:22
Jaxson Hayes put-back plus the foul | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes collects the offensive rebound and scores for an And-1 opportunity.
| 00:11
Jrue Holiday scores through contact | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday splits the double team and scores the contested bucket.
| 00:09
Lonzo Ball steal & score | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball creates the turnover and scores on the offensive end.
| 00:09
NBA and the NBA Players Association launch the NBA Foundation
In an effort to create opportunities for economic empowerment in Black communities, the league's 30 team governors will donate $300M over the next 10 years to support the foundation.
| 01:58
Zion Williamson postgame interview (8/6/20) | Pelicans-Kings
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Sacramento Kings on August 6, 2020.
| 04:05
Alvin Gentry postgame interview (8/6/20) | Pelicans-Kings
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Sacramento Kings on August 6, 2020.
| 05:48
Brandon Ingram postgame interview (8/6/20) | Pelicans-Kings
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Sacramento Kings on August 6, 2020.
| 03:07
Jrue Holiday postgame interview (8/6/20) | Pelicans-Kings
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Sacramento Kings on August 6, 2020.
| 02:36
Zion Williamson highlights vs Sacramento Kings (8/6/20)
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson putting up 24 points vs the Sacramento Kings on August 6, 2020.
| 01:59
Brandon Ingram puts up 24 points | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's 24 point performance against the Sacramento Kings on August 6, 2020.
| 01:34
Zion with the alley-oop slam from Lonzo | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball as he find Zion Williamson for the alley-oop vs the Sacramento Kings (8/6/20).
| 00:24
Lonzo & Jrue play 2-man ball | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guards Lonzo Ball & Jrue Holiday as Jrue finishes the nice pass with an and-1 vs the Sacramento Kings (8/6/20).
| 00:23
Zion Williamson and-1 on the strong drive | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson muscling his way to an and-1 vs the Sacramento Kings (8/6/20).
| 00:15
Lonzo to Zion give-and-go | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishing the sweet dish from Lonzo Ball vs the Sacramento Kings (8/6/20).
| 00:14
Pelicans vs Kings 1st Half Highlights (8/6/20)
Highlights from the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings seeding game on August 6, 2020.
| 02:20
Derrick Favors finishes the alley-oop from Jrue | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday finding Derrick Favors with the alley-oop vs the Sacramento Kings (8/6/20).
| 00:18
Josh Hart with the running floater | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Josh Hart with the pretty floater vs the Sacramento Kings (8/6/20).
| 00:15
Jrue Holiday nice pass to Ingram for three | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday with great vision to Brandon Ingram for the triple vs the Sacramento Kings (8/6/20).
| 00:28
Zion pretty pass to Favors for the slam | Pelicans-Kings Highlights
Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the pretty dish to Derrick Favors for the slam vs the Sacramento Kings (8/6/20).
| 00:11
Zion Williamson surprises Pelicans teammates with Beats headphones in Orlando
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson surprised his teammates with new pairs of Beats headphones during their stay in the NBA bubble in Orlando.
| 01:27
Nicolò Melli talks defense, competing for a playoff spot | Ochsner Pelicans Practice
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli post-practice interview from August 5th as the Pelicans prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings on August 6th at 12:30PM CT.
| 02:28
Lonzo Ball talks the importance of fastbreak scoring, barber shop in the bubble | Ochsner Pelicans Practice
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice interview from August 5th as the Pelicans prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings on August 6th at 12:30PM CT.
| 03:45
Alvin Gentry talks executing in transition, ball movement | Ochsner Pelicans Practice
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry post-practice interview from August 5th as the Pelicans prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings on August 6th at 12:30PM CT.
| 10:08
Get HYPE: Pelicans vs. Kings | NBA seeding games in Orlando
Pelicans and Kings face off at 12:30 PM CT on Thursday, August 6 as we continue the NBA Seeding games slate. Tune in to Fox Sports New Orleans and get hype courtesy of SeatGeek!
| 00:30
Interested in Pelicans Injury updates? Sign up to get the latest info!
NEXT UP: