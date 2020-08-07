Zion Williamson out vs. Wizards due to rest in back-to-back

Like each of the 22 NBA teams participating in the league’s restart at Disney, the New Orleans Pelicans have one scheduled back-to-back during seeding games. Zion Williamson (rest) will not play in the second half of that back-to-back set, sitting out Friday’s matchup vs. Washington. Tip-off of the interconference contest is at 7 p.m. Central. The game will be broadcast locally by Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage at 6:30.