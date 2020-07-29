Zion Williamson only Pelican on injury report for Jazz game Thursday
Just over 24 hours prior to Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. Central tip-off between New Orleans and Utah, the Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson (re-conditioning) is officially listed as questionable to play.
The matchup between Western Conference teams will be broadcast live locally on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage for both beginning at 5.
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Zion Williamson on his return to the NBA bubble ahead of Jazz game
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson post-practice interview from July 29 ahead of the Pelicans' NBA restart vs. the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.
| 05:40
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry on the status of Zion Williamson vs. Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry post-practice interview from July 29 ahead of the Pelicans' first game back vs the Utah Jazz.
| 04:45
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Derrick Favors talks first seeding game vs. Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors post-practice interview from July 29 ahead of the Pelicans' restart to the 2019-20 NBA season vs. the Utah Jazz on July 30.
| 06:19
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Lonzo Ball speaks on his overall improvement throughout the season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice interview following practice on July 28, 2020.
| 02:54
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Josh Hart talks locker room camaraderie
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart post-practice interview following practice on July 28, 2020.
| 06:50
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry talks team defense, Zion's return to Orlando
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry post-practice interview following practice on July 28, 2020.
| 08:44
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 7/27/20
Highlights from the scrimmage between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks on July 27, 2020.
| 03:50
Pelicans Jaxson Hayes Highlights vs Milwaukee Bucks - 7/27/20
Highlights from Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes in the scrimmage vs the Milwaukee Bucks on July 27, 2020.
| 01:32
Pelicans Frank Jackson Highlights vs Milwaukee Bucks - 7/27/20
Highlights from Pelicans guard Frank Jackson in the scrimmage vs the Milwaukee Bucks on July 27, 2020.
| 00:58
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram ready for seeding games after win vs Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their final scrimmage on July 27, 2020.
| 04:10
Pelicans Postgame Interview: JJ Redick talks 3rd quarter explosion vs Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their final scrimmage on July 27, 2020.
| 04:38
Pelicans-Bucks Scrimmage Highlights: Nickeil with the steal and slam
Highlights from Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker as he gets the steal and finishes with the slam in the scrimmage vs the Milwaukee Bucks on July 27, 2020.
| 00:15
JJ Redick with 20 points in the third quarter vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Highlights from Pelicans guard JJ Redick putting up 21 points in the 3rd quarter in the scrimmage vs the Milwaukee Bucks on July 27, 2020.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Bucks Scrimmage Highlights: JJ Redick heats up in the 3rd quarter
Highlights from Pelicans guard JJ Redick heating up from downtown in the scrimmage vs the Milwaukee Bucks on July 27, 2020.
| 00:36
Pelicans-Bucks Scrimmage Highlights: Lonzo Ball with the steal and nice finish
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the steal and finish in the scrimmage vs the Milwaukee Bucks on July 27, 2020.
| 00:23
Pelicans-Bucks Scrimmage Highlights: Melli fade-away rainbow
Highlights from Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli with the rainbow fade-away at the buzzer in the scrimmage vs the Milwaukee Bucks on July 27, 2020.
| 00:19
Pelicans vs Bucks Scrimmage: 1st Half Highlights
Highlights from the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks scrimmage on July 27, 2020.
| 02:24
Pelicans-Bucks Scrimmage Highlights: Brandon Ingram smooth fade-away
Highlights from Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the nice fade-away in the scrimmage vs the Milwaukee Bucks on July 27, 2020.
| 00:21
Pelicans-Bucks Scrimmage Highlights: Lonzo leaves it for Jaxson for the And-1
Highlights from Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball leaving a sweet pass for Jaxson Hayes who converts the and-1 in the scrimmage vs the Milwaukee Bucks on July 27, 2020.
| 00:18
Pelicans-Bucks Scrimmage Highlights: JJ Redick alley-oop to Jaxson
JJ Redick grabs the rebound and finds Jaxson Hayes with the nice alley-oop in the Pelicans' scrimmage against the Milwaukee Bucks
| 00:24
Phantom Cam Highlights: Pelicans vs. Nuggets Scrimmage 7-25-20
Check out Phantom Cam slow motion highlights from the Pelicans scrimmage against the Denver Nuggets in the Orlando bubble for the NBA Restart on July 25, 2020.
| 02:28
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Frank Jackson ready for final scrimmage against Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson post-practice interview ahead of tonight's scrimmage against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7PM.
| 04:00
Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday talks scrimmage expectations vs Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday talks to the media following practice about the Pelicans' upcoming scrimmage against the Milwaukee Bucks.
| 01:46
Fishing with New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes went fishing during some down time in Orlando. Watch to see if he caught any fish.
| 01:13
Slow-motion highlights from New Orleans Pelicans scrimmage win
Slo-mo highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans scrimmage win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, July 25 in Orlando.
| 01:30
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry praises the team's young core against the Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the performance of the young players and the team's defense and ball movement against the Nuggets.
| 05:48
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Jaxson Hayes talks about his confidence on the court
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about gaining confidence in his game and the importance of earning minutes for the young group following the team's scrimmage win over the Nuggets.
| 02:28
Pelicans Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker discusses the team's offensive strategy vs. Denver
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about his performance and the team's game plan against the Nuggets in the team's scrimmage win.
| 04:17
Full Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans soared to a 119-104 scrimmage victory over the Denver Nuggets in Orlando.
| 00:01
Pelicans Scrimmage Highlights: Jaxson Hayes jam
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes throws down the one-handed jam against the Nuggets during scrimmage play in Orlando.
| 00:18
