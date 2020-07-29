Pelicans injury report graphic

Zion Williamson only Pelican on injury report for Jazz game Thursday

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Jul 29, 2020

Just over 24 hours prior to Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. Central tip-off between New Orleans and Utah, the Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson (re-conditioning) is officially listed as questionable to play.

The matchup between Western Conference teams will be broadcast live locally on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage for both beginning at 5.

Ochsner Pelicans Practice: Zion Williamson on his return to the NBA bubble ahead of Jazz game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson post-practice interview from July 29 ahead of the Pelicans' NBA restart vs. the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.

