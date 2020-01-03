Zion Williamson listed as out for Friday game at Lakers

Zion Williamson participated fully in a New Orleans practice for the first time Thursday morning since being sidelined by injury, but the forward is listed as out on today's Pelicans injury report. Earlier Thursday, Alvin Gentry told media in New Orleans after practice that Williamson definitely will not play in either game of this weekend's back-to-back, facing the Lakers on Friday and Sacramento on Saturday. Darius Miller joins Williamson as out on the team's injury list, the only two players sidelined Friday at Staples Center.