Zion Williamson doubtful vs. Heat with right fifth toe irritation

One of the numerous positive accomplishments Zion Williamson has generated in his second NBA season is related to his availability: He has not missed a game this season due to injury. While earning his first NBA All-Star selection, the 20-year-old has played in 34 of New Orleans’ first 35 games, sitting out only the Jan. 13 contest at the LA Clippers due to an inconclusive COVID test.

Ahead of the Pelicans’ final game before the All-Star break, Williamson is now listed as doubtful to play Thursday against the Miami Heat, due to right fifth toe irritation. Josh Hart started Jan. 13 at forward when Williamson was unable to play.