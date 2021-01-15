Zion Williamson available, Lonzo Ball ruled out vs. Lakers

Three-fifths of the normal New Orleans starting lineup did not play Wednesday against the Clippers, but the Pelicans have a chance for two of those players to be in action Friday vs. the Lakers.

Zion Williamson was moved off the injury report Thursday and cleared for all team activities, which makes him available for the Friday nationally-televised game in Staples Center. Meanwhile, Eric Bledsoe (right eye irritation) is listed as questionable; fellow starting guard Lonzo Ball (bilateral knee tendinopathy) remains out.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (4-6)

Wednesday loss at LA Clippers

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Sindarius Thornwell, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Steven Adams

LOS ANGELES LAKERS (10-3)

Wednesday win at Oklahoma City

Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol