Zion Williamson available, Lonzo Ball ruled out vs. Lakers
Three-fifths of the normal New Orleans starting lineup did not play Wednesday against the Clippers, but the Pelicans have a chance for two of those players to be in action Friday vs. the Lakers.
Zion Williamson was moved off the injury report Thursday and cleared for all team activities, which makes him available for the Friday nationally-televised game in Staples Center. Meanwhile, Eric Bledsoe (right eye irritation) is listed as questionable; fellow starting guard Lonzo Ball (bilateral knee tendinopathy) remains out.
Previous game starting lineups
NEW ORLEANS (4-6)
Wednesday loss at LA Clippers
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Sindarius Thornwell, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Steven Adams
LOS ANGELES LAKERS (10-3)
Wednesday win at Oklahoma City
Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol
