Willy Hernangomez capitalizes on opportunity to play vs. Kings

Early in the 2020-21 regular season, as he described the factors behind why New Orleans has become an elite rebounding team, personnel was at the top of Pelicans reserve Willy Hernangomez’s list.

“We have beasts out there rebounding the ball,” Hernangomez said, prior to a home game vs. Charlotte, his previous NBA team. “Steven (Adams), Zion (Williamson), Josh (Hart), Jaxson (Hayes). We just try to compete and fight. We want to keep using that and keep attacking the paint.”

Hernangomez wasn’t playing much at the time – he logged a total of just 12 minutes in the first 18 games of the regular season – but the 6-foot-11 center matter-of-factly added, “I’m going to rebound the ball when my chance comes.”

When that opportunity arrived Monday vs. Sacramento, the 26-year-old Hernangomez was true to his word, grabbing 11 rebounds (and scoring 13 points) in his 29 minutes. The native of Spain seized six offensive rebounds, tying Hart for team-high honors in that category, albeit in a 118-109 loss to the Kings. The Pelicans’ 17 offensive boards were their most in 2020-21; they rank fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage (29.7) and overall rebounding percentage (52.3).

“I have great respect for guys like that,” Pelicans first-year head coach Stan Van Gundy said of Hernangomez. “He really hasn’t gotten a chance to play all year, (but) keeps himself ready to play, then in Game 19 he goes out and gives that kind of effort. You can have nothing but respect for that… I was happy for him to get a chance and happy he made the best of it.”

“Be ready, work hard every day,” Hernangomez said of his mind-set of being prepared to step into the rotation. “I know at some point in this league, some opportunities (will arise). I just tried to be ready and give 100 percent. It was good, but it would’ve been even better if we had gotten the W.”

A calf injury to Adams moved Jaxson Hayes into Monday’s starting lineup, but Hayes was plagued by foul trouble against the Kings, creating more minutes for Hernangomez. The native of Spain shot 6/11 vs. Sacramento, his most baskets in a game since March 14, 2020, when he notched a 14-point game for Charlotte.

Hart noted that Hernangomez’s production was even more impressive because the Hornets did not participate in last summer’s NBA restart. Monday was the first time Hernangomez logged 25-plus minutes in an NBA game in over two years, last doing so Jan. 17, 2019.

“He’s someone who has had limited minutes this year and (the Hornets) weren’t in the bubble, so he hasn’t been playing an actual game of basketball for a year or so,” Hart said. “So for him to go out there (and play like that), gives us tremendous confidence.

“We want to be at full strength, but that gives us confidence that if Steven can’t (play) against Phoenix on Wednesday, we’re in good hands on the big-man side.”