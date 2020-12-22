Wenyen Gabriel out for Wednesday’s opener vs. Raptors

While several of New Orleans’ offseason additions will be in uniform Wednesday in Tampa for the season opener against the Raptors, one of the team’s veteran pickups remains sidelined. Having not practiced recently, forward Wenyen Gabriel – who played last season with Portland as a rookie – is listed as out for the 2020-21 regular season opener, due to right knee/quadriceps tendinosis. The only other name on the official injury report is Will Magnay (two-way contract, not with team).

