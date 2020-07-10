Transcript: Pelicans forward Zion Williamson media availability - July 10, 2020

Zion Williamson Media Availability – July 10, 2020

On practicing as a team for the first time in four months:

"It feels good to be out here with my teammates. We’re in a safe environment and it feels good to be in an environment with the whole team and coaches. It was just good energy today.”

On if there are parts of his game that are going to look different when play continues:

"Yeah. I think there are going to be parts of my game that y’all didn’t see before that you all are going to see in the future when we start playing.”

On the workouts he did with his stepdad during quarantine:

"It just felt like I was five years old again. Just went back to square one, tried to get my body where it needs to be, get my fundamentals back to square one and start from there. So yeah, it was just like starting over at five again. It was a great process to learn it all over.”

On being with the entire team on the flight to Orlando and how beneficial was it to have your stepdad coach you during quarantine:

"I think it was very convenient. That’s just him. Traveling with the team was great again, brought back old memories. Even though we had to have our little social distancing, but now that we’ve finished our little quarantine it’s good energy and everyone’s back together.”

On what he brought with him to the ‘bubble’:

"I just brought my Xbox, my PS4, laptop, IPad, and that’s pretty much it. I’m just going to ride it out with that.”