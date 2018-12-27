Top Ten Pelicans Stories of 2018
As another calendar year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the Pelicans articles that sparked your interest.
Obituary for Pelicans and Saints owner Tom BensonThomas Milton Benson, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 15, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife, Gayle Marie Benson. Read More »
Pelicans sign free agents Elfrid Payton and Julius RandleThe New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Elfrid Payton and free agent forward Julius Randle. Read More »
Statement from Pelicans owner Gayle BensonI would like to thank so many people for a memorable and exciting 2017-2018 New Orleans Pelicans season. First and foremost, our amazing fans who passionately backed our team. Read More »
Pelicans announce 2018-19 regular season scheduleEighteen of the Pelicans’ 41 games at the Smoothie King Center will be played on Friday (8), Saturday (7), or Sunday (3). All home games are scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m., with the exception of six Saturday night contests and two Sunday games. Read More »
Pelicans announce ticket pre-sale for Round 2 of the NBA PlayoffsAn exclusive pre-sale for Pelicans season ticket holders will begin Monday, April 23 at 9:00 a.m. to purchase individual tickets for Games 3 & 4 of the second round of the playoffs. Read More »
A message from owner Gayle Benson to Pelicans fansWhile we are heartbroken by the loss of my husband, we are also tremendously grateful for the overwhelming love and prayers we continue to receive. Tom Benson’s love for his teams was rooted in his love for the fans. Read More »
Pelicans announce 2018 preseason scheduleThe Pelicans will open preseason play with four road contests against Chicago, Atlanta, New York and Miami, and will conclude preseason play with a home matchup against the Toronto Raptors at the Smoothie King Center. Read More »
NBA Superlatives: Pelicans center Jahlil OkaforThe No. 3 overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, New Orleans center Jahlil Okafor enjoyed a smashing pro debut, averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds as a rookie with Philadelphia. Read More »
Special Father’s Day: Shawn Holiday with three sons in NBAIn an era when many parents spend vast amounts of money obtaining the absolute best in sports training and instruction for their children, Shawn Holiday’s perspective is in high demand. Read More »
‘Playoff Rondo’ makes immediate impact in Pelicans Game 1 road winIndeed, the 12-year NBA veteran wasted no time demonstrating how “Playoff Rondo” can make a postseason impact, tying a New Orleans franchise playoff record with 17 assists in a 97-95 Game 1 win. Read More »