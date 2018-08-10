Pelicans announce 2018-19 regular season schedule

August 10, 2018

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their 2018-19 regular season schedule, which will tip off on Wednesday, October 17 against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. New Orleans will host its regular season home opener against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, October 19 at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans will be featured on national television 13 times during the 2018-19 campaign. In addition to the season opener at Houston, ESPN is scheduled to broadcast New Orleans’ matchups at Minnesota (Nov. 14), vs. Oklahoma City (Dec. 12), at the Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 21), at Golden State (Jan. 16), at Portland (Jan. 18), vs. Minnesota (Feb. 8), and at the L.A. Lakers (Feb. 27). TNT is scheduled to televise five Pelicans contests – at Portland (Nov. 1), at Memphis (Jan. 21), at Houston (Jan. 29), vs. Oklahoma City (Feb. 14), and vs. Milwaukee (Mar. 12).

Eighteen of the Pelicans’ 41 games at the Smoothie King Center will be played on Friday (8), Saturday (7), or Sunday (3). All home games are scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m., with the exception of six Saturday night contests and two Sunday games (Dec. 16 vs. Miami, Mar. 24 vs. Houston) tipping off at 6:00 p.m.; one Saturday game (Jan. 26 vs. San Antonio) and one Sunday contest (Mar. 31 vs. L.A. Lakers) that will tip-off at 5:00 p.m.; and a Friday night matchup against Minnesota on Feb. 8, which will begin at 8:30 p.m. as part of ESPN’s national double-header.

The Pelicans’ longest homestand is a five-game stretch from Mar. 24 through Apr. 3 when New Orleans hosts Houston, Atlanta, Sacramento, the L.A. Lakers, and Charlotte. The Pelicans have two five-game road trips – Oct. 29 through Nov. 5 with games in Denver, Golden State, Portland, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City; and Jan. 12-21 with stops in Minnesota, Los Angeles (Clippers), Golden State, Portland, and Memphis.

New Orleans will play Western Conference opponents four times each (2 home, 2 road), with the exception of the Golden State Warriors (1 home, 2 road), the Los Angeles Clippers (2 home, 1 road), the Portland Trail Blazers (1 home, 2 road), and the Utah Jazz (2 home, 1 road). New Orleans will also play each team in the Eastern Conference twice (1 home, 1 road).

Pelicans ticket plans are on sale now with 12-game plans starting as low as $240. For more information on how to secure the best match-ups, discounted pricing and playoff ticket priority, call (504) 525-HOOP or visit Pelicans.com