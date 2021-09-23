Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2021-22: No. 4 vs. 76ers

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS AT NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Wednesday, Oct. 20 (7 p.m.)

Why it’s on the list

Beyond the obvious – that 76ers-Pelicans is the 2021-22 regular season opener for both – Philadelphia is one of the NBA’s premier squads, headlined by MVP runner-up Joel Embiid. There have been rampant rumors throughout the offseason related to the status of Embiid’s multi-year sidekick, Ben Simmons, but so far nothing has materialized on that front. Regardless of whether the LSU product stays in the City of Brotherly Love or not, Philadelphia promises to present a major challenge as New Orleans tips off the campaign. Embiid and Simmons were joined by Tobias Harris, Shake Milton and Seth Curry last season as 76ers who averaged double-digit points, for a squad that earned a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference at 49-23.

Where it falls on the New Orleans schedule

The 20th season in New Orleans franchise history begins with this matchup, the start of what could be a telling early stretch for the Pelicans. Following the home tilt vs. the 76ers, New Orleans goes on a three-game road trip against three clubs that also missed the 2021 playoffs, including a Chicago/Minnesota back-to-back, followed by a second consecutive game in Target Center against the Timberwolves.

What’s new in Philadelphia

The 76ers haven’t made much of a transformation to their roster (yet), but in a somewhat surprising move based on the context, added backup center Andre Drummond, who has been an Embiid nemesis in recent seasons. The 76ers also signed Georges Niang (Utah) and selected guard Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall in the draft. Leaving Philly for familiar destinations were George Hill (Milwaukee) and Dwight Howard (Lakers).

#PelicansHomeGamesBracket results

Third-ranked Philadelphia breezed through the first two rounds, dominating 14th-seeded Boston (61 percent to 39 percent) and the No. 6 Clippers (69 percent to 31 percent), but the 76ers were no match for Milwaukee, only picking up 26 percent of votes vs. the Bucks.

Other 2021-22 games between these teams

Sunday, Dec. 19, New Orleans at Philadelphia