Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2019-20: No. 1 vs. Lakers

Wednesday, Nov. 27 (8:30 p.m., TNT)

Why it’s on the list

There are your standard-issue, run-of-the-mill NBA “revenge games,” and then there is Pelicans-Lakers, 2019-20 edition. In what may be the largest-ever collection of prominent names facing their former teams in the same game, Thanksgiving Eve will feature Anthony Davis as a New Orleans opposing player for the first time, as well as the trio of ex-Lakers Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram competing against Los Angeles. Sure, the following day may feature families enjoying each other’s company and bonding over turkey and football, but Wednesday evening promises to be a bit more hostile.

Davis is actually only one of several past Pelicans on the Los Angeles roster, which also features Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook and DeMarcus Cousins, though the latter won’t be in uniform Nov. 27 due to an offseason ACL tear.

This offseason Pelicans.com introduced fan voting in its annual countdown of home games, but it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Davis’ return to the Crescent City would end up No. 1. The Los Angeles game drew 91 percent of the vote in Round 1 against Toronto and Utah, then clobbered Denver 89-11 percent in the semifinals, before nearly doubling Dallas 65-35 in the finals. As @Skyler64690851 tweeted, “I think we all know why more people want to see the Pels and Lakers (than any other matchup this season).”

Where it falls on the New Orleans schedule

The Pelicans are always on the road for most or all of the extended Thanksgiving weekend, because the Bayou Classic pitting Grambling and Southern takes over the Superdome on Friday and Saturday. As a result, New Orleans often has a multi-game road trip that begins with a flight on the night of Thanksgiving, but the Pelicans were given a slight reprieve this time. There is only a short Turkey Day trek to Oklahoma City for a Friday game, before the team gets to return to the Big Easy.

What’s new in Los Angeles

Davis was far from the only new face to join the Lakers this summer. Along with the aforementioned Cook and Cousins, other NBA veterans including Danny Green, Avery Bradley and Jared Dudley signed with the purple and gold. The head coach also changed, with Frank Vogel replacing Luke Walton.

Matchups to watch

It’s somewhat unclear how the Lakers will line up – with plenty of summer discussion that James will begin games at point guard – but on paper, there is the possibility that the matchups at forward will be compelling, to say the least. Los Angeles could have James and Davis at its two forward spots, while New Orleans could counter with Ingram and rookie Zion Williamson. If you’re scoring at home, that’s a total of three No. 1 overall draft picks (James, Davis, Williamson) and a No. 2 pick (Ingram).

Lakers history in this countdown

Los Angeles has appeared on Pelicans.com’s rundown six out of seven years, with the lone exception being ’16-17 (the only NOLA opponents who’ve gone 7-for-7 are Golden State and Houston). James’ arrival resulted in the Lakers placing second a year ago, before reaching the top spot for the first time.

Other 2019-20 games between these teams

Friday, Jan. 3, New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

Tuesday, Feb. 25, New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

Sunday, March 1, Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans (ESPN)