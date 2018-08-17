Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2018-19: No. 7 vs. 76ers

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS AT NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Monday, Feb. 25 (7 p.m.)

Why it’s on the list

Is there a more compelling matchup among young NBA All-Star bigs than Anthony Davis vs. Joel Embiid? Pelicans fans were deprived of the opportunity to see Embiid up close last season, because the Philadelphia center sat out a highly-entertaining 131-124 New Orleans home victory in December, but he registered 24 points and 16 rebounds in the other head-to-head meeting two months later. Davis rang up 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five blocks vs. Philadelphia, but had an extremely rare rough outing in Wells Fargo Center.

The other top players in this interconference matchup also have unique connections to the opposing side, with Philadelphia’s reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Ben Simmons, having played one season of college basketball at LSU. Meanwhile, Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday spent the first four years of his NBA career with Philadelphia, highlighted by an All-Star appearance in ’13. If the nine-year pro continues to play as well as he did during the second half of ’17-18, he may have a chance to earn a second trip to the NBA’s midseason showcase event.

Where it falls on the New Orleans schedule

After a week off for the All-Star break, the Pelicans will immediately jump into what should be a fairly difficult stretch, with four straight games against opponents projected by virtually everyone to be in the ’19 playoff field. New Orleans opens the unofficial second half with a back-to-back Feb. 22 at Indiana, then is home Feb. 23 vs. the Lakers, followed by this 76ers home game two days later. Another game against the Lakers – this time in Staples Center – will take place Feb. 27, the start of a New Orleans four-game West road trip.

What’s new in Philadelphia

There were rampant rumblings about the possibility of the 76ers landing a big name via trade or free agency this offseason, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Philadelphia will bank on roster continuity and the upside of an enviable young core led by 24-year-old Embiid and Simmons, 22. The 76ers did add productive wing Wilson Chandler in a trade with Denver, while selecting athletic wing Zhaire Smith and point guard Landry Shamet in the first round of the draft. Two veterans who were pivotal during Philadelphia’s postseason run last spring – Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli – departed in free agency, signing with Milwaukee and San Antonio, respectively.

Other 2018-19 games between these two teams

Wednesday, Nov. 21, New Orleans at Philadelphia