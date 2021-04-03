Three Pelicans starters questionable for Sunday’s game in Houston

A New Orleans team that has played the last two games shorthanded has a chance to get some of its injured players back Sunday, when the Pelicans visit the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports, ESPN 100.3 FM).

New Orleans top three scorers Zion Williamson (right thumb sprain), Brandon Ingram (right first MTP irritation), Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) are all listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Meanwhile, Josh Hart (right thumb sprain) has been ruled out of the game in Houston. Kira Lewis Jr. (right calf strain) is doubtful.

Earlier Saturday, the Pelicans announced they had signed former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract. Due to a handful of injuries, New Orleans two-way contract player Naji Marshall made the first start of his NBA career Friday, while James Johnson has been in the starting group in each of the first two games he’s played for the Pelicans.

Houston is also dealing with injuries to multiple key players. Dante Exum (calf), Eric Gordon (groin), David Nwaba (wrist) and John Wall (knee) each sat out Friday’s loss in Boston.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (21-27, 12TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Atlanta

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Naji Marshall, James Johnson, Jaxson Hayes

HOUSTON (13-35, 14TH IN WEST)

Friday loss at Boston

Sterling Brown, Kevin Porter Jr., Danuel House, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Jan. 30: Houston 126, at New Orleans 112

Feb. 9: at New Orleans 130, Houston 101

SECOND HALF

April 4: at Houston, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Houston 40-29 (Pelicans won last 1)