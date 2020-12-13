Three Pelicans listed as out for Monday’s preseason opener at Miami

New Orleans fans are looking forward to watching the Pelicans’ key offseason additions in action for the first time, but at least one of those pickups will not be on the court Monday at Miami (6 p.m. Central).

The Pelicans announced Sunday afternoon that Eric Bledsoe (medical protocols) and JJ Redick (medical protocols) are not with the team in its trip to South Florida and therefore are out against the Heat. Wenyen Gabriel (right knee/quadriceps tendinosis) is also listed as out for Monday’s preseason interconference matchup.

In addition, Pelicans center Steven Adams (left hamstring soreness) is listed as questionable to play.