Swin Cash to serve as guest analyst for encore presentation of Pelicans vs. Celtics on FOX Sports New Orleans

April 13, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – FOX Sports New Orleans’ encore programming continues tonight at 7:00 p.m. as Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash breaks down the Pelicans’ home win over the Boston Celtics from January 26, 2020.

During tonight’s telecast, Cash will break down four plays including great ball movement leading to a wide-open Lonzo Ball three (1st qtr – 6:38), Derrick Favors forcing a Celtics turnover (2nd qtr – 0:57), a thunderous put-back slam by Zion Williamson (3rd qtr – 2:49), and a late-game charge drawn by JJ Redick (4th qtr – 8:20).

Prior to tip-off, Cash will join Pelicans sideline reporter Jennifer Hale on “Pelicans Playback” at 6:30 p.m. “Pelicans Playback” is a 30-minute pregame show which is streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.

Cash will also join Pelicans Radio Studio Host Daniel Sallerson on today’s edition of the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Fans can listen to the podcast on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans app and Apple podcasts.

Pelicans encore games on FOX Sports New Orleans are available statewide on cable and satellite providers Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, and Charter:

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter Spectrum – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans can be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, Xbox One App Store and Windows App Store.