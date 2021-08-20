Swin Cash to make Pelicans history Saturday with induction to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

At some point in the future, select retired New Orleans Pelicans players may make their way to Springfield, Mass., for induction to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Until that time, it’s possible Swin Cash will stand alone, as the first person in Pelicans history to be inducted by one of the sport’s two most prominent and historic Halls.

On Saturday during a ceremony in Knoxville, Tenn., Cash – a standout at the University of Connecticut and a WNBA star – will officially enter the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which opened in 1999. New Orleans’ current Vice President of Basketball Operations, Cash is part of a class that was originally announced in February 2020 and scheduled to be inducted during a June 2020 ceremony, but the pandemic pushed back festivities 14 months.

Other members of the 2020 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class include Debbie Brock (veteran player), Carol Callan (contributor), Tamika Catchings (player), Sue Donohoe (contributor), Lauren Jackson (international player) and Carol Stiff (contributor). The decorated WNBA and international careers of Catchings and Jackson both overlapped with Cash’s.

Among Cash’s numerous achievements as a player: Two Olympic gold medals, three WNBA championships, four WNBA All-Star berths, two WNBA All-Star Game MVP awards and two NCAA national championships at UConn.